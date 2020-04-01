Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Marcia Miller-Spence


1966 - 2020
Born in Jamaica on June 25, 1966, Marcia went peacefully to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home, at the age of 53. Loving mother of Briana Spence and Jacob Spence of Toronto. Dear sister of Julian Miller, Sonia Morris (Vince) and Andria "Michelle" Omoregie. Stepsister to Claudette, Joan, Maxine, Milton and Howard Miller. Marcia will be dearly missed by her loving nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers. Marcia worked with the provincial government for over 20 years, most recently as Senior Event Tour Coordinator - Cabinet Office with the Department of Energy. A private family visitation and service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener. The funeral service will be available to be viewed via livestream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Marcia's memorial, and to send messages of condolence to her family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020
