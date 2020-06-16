Schofield, Marcia Ruth It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Marcia Ruth Schofield of Waterloo on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at age 91. Marcia is survived by her daughter Andrea Heimrich of Kitchener, son Ian Heimrich (Susan) of Cambridge, grandson Kyle Heimrich (Alyssa) and greatgrandchildren Owen and Emma of Kitchener, and sister-in-law Roberta Schofield, nieces and nephew Jackalyn, Deana and David Schofield (Christina) of Breslau. She is predeceased by her husband Walton A. Rodger, parents J. Harper and Blanche Schofield, brother Lonsdale (Dale) Schofield and niece Karen Kenny. Marcia spent most of her life in Kitchener-Waterloo graduating with a Bachelor of Arts from Waterloo College (now Wilfred Laurier University). She was active in the Canadian Federation of University Women (KW chapter) and Trinity United Church for many years. She enjoyed attending concerts with the KW Symphony and lectures at Third Age Learning. Summers were spent at the cottage at Red Bay where she was often seen painting, photographing the wildflowers of the Bruce Peninsula and watching the spectacular Red Bay sunsets with family and friends. A graveside service will be held at the Red Bay Cemetery in Red Bay Ontario on Friday June 19, 2020 at 1pm. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to the KW Symphony or Grand River Hospital may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S. Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 16, 2020.