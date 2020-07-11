1/1
Marcus Conrad "Mark" VEIDEMANIS
After a heartbreaking but brief battle with cancer, Mark passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in his 61st year. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 17 years, Sheryll; daughter Katie; step-children Jody, Heather and Alex; and seven grandchildren. Survived by three brothers: Udo (Diane), Charlie and Peter. Also left behind are sister-in-law Sandra (Mike) Cambell and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Gisela and August, and father Viktor. Mark was a very hard worker, he always made sure his jobs were done to perfection. He worked hard as a mechanic his adult life. He was President of his own procrastinators club and proud of it, although the votes were never counted. He loved watching Nascar and anything else that raced, including marbles. He was always surrounded by his many friends watching sports with his rum and coke. Cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Mark are asked to consider the Children's Wish Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest. He was a "rarity indeed"!

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
