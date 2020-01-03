Home

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday December 30, 2019 in her 95th year. Adelaide was predeceased by her parents Margaret and Charles, her husband George and great-grandson Rowan. Loving mother of Sharon, Charles (Judy), Brian (Sandy) and Wayne (Nellie). She is survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. In keeping with Adelaide's wishes, cremation has already taken place. The Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila in Elmira, Ontario. Interment will take place in the Spring of 2020. Special thanks to the Nurses and Doctors of the Greater Niagara General Hospital for their compassionate care.
