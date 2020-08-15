Margaret Letter (you probably knew her as Marg) entered eternal life on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the age of 75 years. Her affectionate, charismatic spirit is carried on by her son Paul (Priscila), granddaughter Katherine of Etobicoke - whose photos she would share with prospective friends in the checkout line - and by her sister Janet (Herb) of Kitchener, her brothers Jack (Lorraine) of Bowmanville and Daniel (Joan) of Exeter, and sister-in-law Carol Hall (late Richard) of Scarborough. Fondly remembered by cousins, nieces and nephews, and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life. She was predeceased by her beloved parents Arthur (1999) and Annie Lubitz (1991), husband David Letter (June 21, 2014) and daughter Lynda (1990). In her lifetime, Marg made contact time after time. She was kind to everyone. Marg perfected the art of making new friends, especially when out walking her inseparable dog. She enjoyed traveling, classic car shows, listening to country music, dancing - amongst so many other things. Marg worked at the University of Waterloo in Human Resources. She was an active member of her church, First St. Paul's Lutheran Church and the LWMLC which she served in several capacities. Family and friends are invited to RSVP at www.erbgood.com
to attend visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 1-4pm & 6-9pm. Funeral Service will be held at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3620 Nafziger Rd., Wellesley on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11am and relatives and friends are invited to RSVP at www.erbgood.com
to attend. The service will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/FirstSt.PaulsWellesley/
In memory of Margaret, donations to First St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Wellesley or Lutheran Women's Missionary League-Canada or Lion's Foundation Guide Dogs would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445. Marg touched so many hearts and her wondrous memories will be treasured by all.