Surrounded by her loving family, Margaret Anne Shoniker quietly passed away at home on November 10th, 2020, two days before her eighty-sixth birthday, following a prolonged illness. Anne was born in 1934 in Toronto to Martin Dolan and Elizabeth Lavis. Her early years were spent in Ottawa, where she attended school at Notre Dame de Sacre Coeur of the Grey Nuns of the Cross. Upon her return to Toronto in 1950, she finished school at St. Joseph's Convent High School. She then trained at St. Michael's Hospital to become a nurse, followed by post-graduate training there in obstetrics in 1956, leading to an early career in that department of the hospital. Anne married Dr. Thomas J. Shoniker in 1959, and the couple moved to Kitchener in late 1962, where they have resided since. In 2019, they celebrated their sixtieth wedding anniversary with a memorable and stirring family banquet and evening. Anne's greatest passion in life was her family, manifested as her dedicated role of Wife, Mom, Nana and mother-in-law. Her role as homemaker included her particular talents of sewing and cooking. A twenty-five-year period of serving as a monthly volunteer at the K-W Hospital Cancer Clinic alongside her dear friend Kay Donovan was a fond memory. In 2016, when eighty-two years old, Anne completed a ten-year adventure of hiking over 800km of the Bruce Trail with close friends Lorraine McFadden and Joan Walser. Anne is survived by her husband Tom, and her three children - Marie (Michael McCallum and granddaughter Laura), Michael (Shelley and grandsons James and Mathew) and Gregory (Tricia and grandchildren Andrew and Kaitlyn), as well as sisters-in-law MaryAnn Shoniker and Lillian Dolan. She was predeceased by her parents, her only sibling, John Dolan, and her cousin Elizabeth Boyle. Visitation to be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener on Friday, November 20th, 2020 from 3 - 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 followed by a private interment at Woodland Cemetery. Those wishing to attend Anne's visitation and/or Funeral Mass must R.S.V.P. through the funeral home web site or call 519-749-8467. Masks are mandatory. Those unable to attend Anne's Funeral Mass you are welcome to join the family via live-stream at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
The family is deeply appreciative of the extensive health care support which Anne received through the past year. Our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Karen Cameron, Dr. Donna Ward, Dr. Mel Cescon, Dr. Nadia Califaretti, Dr. Sheila Russek, Dr. Lorna Junker- Andersen, Dr. Alexander Trussler, the staff and volunteers at the Grand River Hospital Regional Cancer Centre, and palliative home care nurses Donna, Tessa, and Bernadette. Memorial donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be placed by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Anne's memorial.