Margaret Anne STEELE

Margaret Anne STEELE Obituary
Anne passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Predeceased by her beloved husband and soulmate Gord. Loving and devoted mother and friend of Scott. Anne also leaves behind her much-loved mother Margaret Duff, siblings Scott Duff, Craig Duff (Cindy), Jane Zakoor, Joan Schmidt (Uwe), and sisters-in-laws Diane Myers (Ed) and Shirley Warren (Mike). Dear Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father Donald G Duff and her brother John Duff. Anne was the most selfless, loyal, devoted and caring person and will be missed dearly by the many family and friends whose lives she touched so deeply. A special thank you to Anne's friends and sisters of the heart Randi Grummett, Judy Percival Newby and Marg Scriven for their unwavering love and devotion during Anne's illness and the medical staff and ICU team at Grand River Hospital for their compassionate care. A family memorial will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Vasculitis Foundation Canada at Canadahelps.org in memory of Anne would be greatly appreciated. On-line condolences may be left at www.alexanderfuneralhome.ca "When there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I will stay there forever".
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020
