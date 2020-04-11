|
|
Margaret Louise Boldt, 87, passed away peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior, on April 10, 2020. Born in New Hamburg, Ontario, she was the loving wife of Edward Boldt, married 64 years. She was the daughter of the late John and Sarah Mathies. Margaret will be deeply missed by her daughter, Wendy Deines, and her husband Ed, and daughter Emily. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Ed, and sons Bernie, and Bryan, who will be there to welcome her to heaven. She loved spending time with family, including daughter-in-law Edith Boldt; grandsons Matthew Boldt and his wife Lindsay, and their children Ava, Charlie, and James; Tyler Boldt and his wife, Haley. Margaret will also be missed by her brother Ron Mathies and his wife, Gudrun, and many nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers in law, Erica (Rudy) Janzen, Elfrieda (Peter) Poetker, and Helen (Henry) Neufeld. Margaret had a very happy childhood. She started violin lessons at the age of 8, and at age 15 was asked to be a charter member of the K-W Symphony. She also competed in track and field sports as a young woman, winning many trophies. Margaret was baptized in the Kitchener MB Church, where she was a very active lifelong member. Music was one of her loves, and she sang in the church choir, trios, and played her violin. Her church work also included Pioneer Girls, and VBS. After marrying Ed, she worked at The Economical Insurance Company, and later was a secretary at Howard Robertson Elementary School. Margaret was a devout Christian, praying for friends and family, and an avid reader, knitter, and great cook. Many happy summers were spent with her family at their cottage at Chesley Lake. Her loving presence touched many lives all over the world. After retirement Margaret, and Ed, a retired history teacher at KCI, taught English as a second language for one year at Nanchong Teachers College, in China. They were evacuated due to the Tiananmen Square massacre. Two years later they accompanied three Tabor College (Hillsboro, Kansas) students to teach in Russia. They were also able to travel extensively in Europe, Africa, Canada, and the USA. The family is deeply grateful to Parkwood Mennonite Home for the compassionate care in the last three years. To send online condolences or to make donations to MCC, please contact the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Private burial will take place at First Mennonite Church in Kitchener. There will be a Life Celebration Service announced at a future date. It will be held at WMB, Kitchener site, 19 Ottawa St. N., Kitchener, Ontario.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 11, 2020