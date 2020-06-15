Born February 18, 1936 in Glasgow, Scotland. Peggy entered eternal peace on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded and supported by her loving family. Preceeded by her husband of 35 years David (1991). Left to mourn the loss of their Mom are Peggy's pride and joy, sons Scott (Joanne), Glen (Julie) and David (Mary-Lu). Proud Gramma to Amanda (Pat), Taylor (Jordan), Cameron, Jordan (Samantha), Adam (Sarah), Megan and Emma. Great Gramma to Jackson, Charolette, Chloe, Macy, Aubree, Hailey and Connor. Peggy will be missed by many nieces, nephews in Scotland, friends and family. A very special "Auntie" to Darlene, John, Dana and Braedon Newell. Dear friend to Jenny Fletcher for many years. Peggy was a beautiful person and loved by all that had the honour to know her. Cremation and private burial have taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the heart and stroke foundation or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home 95 Dundas St. N. Cambridge, ON.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.