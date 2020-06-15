Margaret "Peggy" BROWN
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born February 18, 1936 in Glasgow, Scotland. Peggy entered eternal peace on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded and supported by her loving family. Preceeded by her husband of 35 years David (1991). Left to mourn the loss of their Mom are Peggy's pride and joy, sons Scott (Joanne), Glen (Julie) and David (Mary-Lu). Proud Gramma to Amanda (Pat), Taylor (Jordan), Cameron, Jordan (Samantha), Adam (Sarah), Megan and Emma. Great Gramma to Jackson, Charolette, Chloe, Macy, Aubree, Hailey and Connor. Peggy will be missed by many nieces, nephews in Scotland, friends and family. A very special "Auntie" to Darlene, John, Dana and Braedon Newell. Dear friend to Jenny Fletcher for many years. Peggy was a beautiful person and loved by all that had the honour to know her. Cremation and private burial have taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the heart and stroke foundation or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home 95 Dundas St. N. Cambridge, ON.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corbett Funeral Home Limited
95 Dundas Street
Cambridge, ON N1R 5N6
(519) 740-0669
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved