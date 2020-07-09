Mrs. Margaret Charolette Leslie Dorosh, 83 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at the home of her daughter, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Margaret used to work as the Sales Room Manager for the Savage Shoe Company and later owned and operated the Wolf River Camp Ground. Margaret's family was her world. She was someone who would do anything for anyone who needed help, always putting others before herself. She spread joy wherever she went. Predeceased by her husband Richard in 2000, her son Randy in 2018, by her parents - Chester and Christine McCormick and brothers Bud (Sheila) McCormick and James McCormick. She is survived by daughters Lynn Randa (Bob Bearman) and Debbie Lespi, both of Nipigon; grandchildren Bradley and Scott Randa, Cora (Leal) Strain, Sharla (Alex) Pleson, Kerilyn and Sean Dorosh, Michael and Mathew Lespi; great-grandchildren Alexander, Elliot and Henry Pleson, Daya and Declan Strain; her brother Trevor (Lynn) McCormick; sister-in-law Doreen McCormick and by numerous loving nieces and nephews. According to Margaret's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Kidney Foundation or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon. The family would like to thank Dr. Pintar, Wendy Houston, Dr. Acedillo and the Kidney Team for all your care and support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store