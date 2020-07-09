1/1
Margaret Charolette Leslie DOROSH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Margaret Charolette Leslie Dorosh, 83 years, of Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at the home of her daughter, on Friday, July 3, 2020. Margaret used to work as the Sales Room Manager for the Savage Shoe Company and later owned and operated the Wolf River Camp Ground. Margaret's family was her world. She was someone who would do anything for anyone who needed help, always putting others before herself. She spread joy wherever she went. Predeceased by her husband Richard in 2000, her son Randy in 2018, by her parents - Chester and Christine McCormick and brothers Bud (Sheila) McCormick and James McCormick. She is survived by daughters Lynn Randa (Bob Bearman) and Debbie Lespi, both of Nipigon; grandchildren Bradley and Scott Randa, Cora (Leal) Strain, Sharla (Alex) Pleson, Kerilyn and Sean Dorosh, Michael and Mathew Lespi; great-grandchildren Alexander, Elliot and Henry Pleson, Daya and Declan Strain; her brother Trevor (Lynn) McCormick; sister-in-law Doreen McCormick and by numerous loving nieces and nephews. According to Margaret's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends so wishing may make donations to the Kidney Foundation or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon. The family would like to thank Dr. Pintar, Wendy Houston, Dr. Acedillo and the Kidney Team for all your care and support.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 8, 2020
Sorry to read of your mother's passing. We will keep you in our prayers.
Rev. Cliff & Audrey Sutherland
Cliff Sutherland
Friend
July 7, 2020
Such a beautiful, spirited women with an incredible laugh. Sending hugs and kisses Debbie, Lynn & families. I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Leona Savage
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved