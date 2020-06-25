Peacefully at home in her 92nd year, surrounded by family, after a lengthy and courageous series of battles with bowel cancer and spinal disease; predeceased by her husband 'Bud' McDonald in 2019 as well as by her sisters Iris and Joy, brothers Arden and Dale and parents Mildred and Edwin. She will be terribly missed by sons Jeffrey (Barbara) and Tim (Vicki), grandchildren Patrick and Ben and Andrew and Rachel, as well as by her brothers Karl and David, extended family and friends. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who, to our great benefit, cherished her family above all else. Mom grew up on a dairy farm and loved to talk about the Jerseys and the wonderful milk and cream they produced. She often told stories about her childhood in Quebec and how she hid behind the cows in order to avoid kitchen chores and to be able to spend more time with the animals and her father who, she always added, knew what she was up to but slyly never ratted her out! Later, she began her career as a nurse in Montreal and it was there that she met her future husband who happened to come by to see his father in hospital and to visit his sister, also a nurse at the hospital and, as luck would have it, Mom's roommate. Theirs was a long, happy marriage of nearly 64 years. Mom loved her family, her pets, horses, gardening, Coronation Street, Switzerland and The Sound of Music to which we have been subjected so many, many, many times; we are so proud of the legacy of strength, devotion and steadfast determination she has gifted us with. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Simpson who has taken such good care of Mom these last few years, to the caring staff at Heritage River in Elora for all their kind efforts and, in particular, to Megan Polkiewicz who went above and beyond time and again; we are so grateful for her warmth, compassion and tireless dedication, particularly throughout Mom's illness. Cremation will take place and a private family service will follow. Very much in charge to the end, in lieu of flowers, Mom asked that you consider a donation to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society, Hope for Wildlife, The Grand River Hospital Foundation- Cancer Centre or any charitable institution of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Margaret's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 25, 2020.