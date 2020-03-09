|
|
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Henry. They shared 70 happy years together and celebrated 67 years of marriage. Dear mother to Rosemary (the late Bill) Kropf, Raymond (Angela nee Luck) Heidt, and Angela (Gerard) Young. Cherished Grandmother (Oma) to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister to Ann (the late Eric) Kloss, and sister-in-law Jenny Schroeder. Predeceased by her sister Elisabeth (Gerhard) Bruckert and brothers Konrad Schroeder and Kurt Schumann. Margaret had a quiet demeanor but an easy smile and was a woman of strength and faith. She and Henry enjoyed wintering in Naples, Florida for thirty years. The cottage on Wilder Lake was a favourite spot for fifty years where they would gather with her extended family. Margaret's greatest joy was caring for her family. She will be deeply missed by many. Margaret's family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visitation will continue on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. with a service in the chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Parkview Cemetery with reception to follow back at the funeral home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Margaret's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 9, 2020