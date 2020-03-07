|
Margerete (Margaret) Elizabeth Schmitt, of Kitchener, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 97 years. Margaret was the cherished wife, for 62 years, of the late Roy Schmitt (2006). She was the proud and loving mother of Alan Schmitt and his wife Carol (2013) of London, Ontario, Peter Schmitt and his wife Jane of Watertown, New York, John Schmitt and his wife Laura of Toronto, Ontario, and Phil Schmitt and his wife Sheena Macdonald of Toronto, Ontario. Grandma is also missed by Tim Schmitt (Laura Pancoe), Jill Sanderson (John Sanderson), Heather Neal (Mike Earl), Stuart Schmitt (Melissa Snyder), and Michael Schmitt. Pearl (Sanderson), Marcus, Rosie (Sanderson), Henry (Earl), Charles (Earl), Evelyn (Sanderson), Eloise, Frederick (Earl), and Edison were also very lucky to have known their great-grandmother. Margaret was born to Herman Voege and Maria (Stiefelmeyer) on June 6, 1922 in Bridgeport. She was raised with her two sisters Marie and Gertrude, and brother Frederick, and step siblings Eleanor, Louise, Walter and Herman at Bridgeport and Kitchener, and attended King Edward Public School. Margaret and Roy met at youth activities at Historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kitchener and attended Kitchener Collegiate Institute together. They were married on August 14, 1944. Margaret worked at the Bell Telephone Company, Boehmer's Fuel and Heating, and Revenue Canada amidst time taken off to raise four active boys, mostly on Kenneth Avenue in Kitchener. Margaret and Roy were very active in their church attending Historic St. Paul's, Holy Cross, Hope and Grace Lutheran Churches in Kitchener. Margaret and Roy were also active with the Kitchener-Waterloo YMCA in volunteer roles to support the Y's camping programs which were important in the development of their four boys. Margaret has lived at Luther Village on the Park - Sunshine Centre for the past six years. Alan, Peter, John, and Phil and their families would like to give their thanks for the compassionate care and support that she received at Luther Village. The family would also like to thank the staff of the fifth floor of St. Mary's Hospital who made Margaret's last days as comfortable as possible. Finally, the family would also like to thank the congregation of Grace Lutheran Church for always remembering Margaret. Friends are invited to share their memories of Margaret with her family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. Margaret's family welcomes friends and family to join them for the funeral service to remember and celebrate Margaret's life at Grace Lutheran Church, 136 Margaret Ave., Kitchener on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Robin Korsch officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall and the private interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations in lieu of flowers in Margaret's memory may be made to the Kitchener-Waterloo YMCA Endowment Foundation in support of children's overnight camping programs, Grace Lutheran Church or the Arthritis Society may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020