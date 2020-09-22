1/1
Margaret Elizabeth WEBER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Elizabeth (Nickel) Weber of Harriston passed away suddenly at Palmerston Hospital on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in her 86th year. Wife of the late Russell Weber. Mother of Elizabeth, Floyd Allan of Wroxeter. Grandmother of Christopher and Regan Allan of Kitchener, and great-grandmother of Hendrix, Landon, and Harrison. Sister of Bernice Binkley of Clifford, Frances Newman of Clifford and Douglas Nickel of Mount Forest. Sister-in-law of Betty Brush of Collingwood, Eldon Weber, Margaret Taylor, Lorna and Lynn Collins, all of Harriston, Julie Ann McCague of Port Dover, Lynda and Bob Bramhill of Harriston, Verna Nickel of Hanover. Predeceased by her parents Clayton and Gertrude Nickel, brother Carl Nickel, brothers-in-law Irvin Binkley, Gerald Newman, Don McCague, and Dale Brush, and sister-in-law Agnes Weber. A private family service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with interment in Harriston Cemetery. Memorial donations to Knox-Calvin Presbyterian Church or Harriston and District Horticultural Society would be appreciated, and may be made through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home, Harriston. Online condolences may be left at www.hardyleefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardy-Lee Funeral Home
44 John St. S.
Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
519-338-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hardy-Lee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved