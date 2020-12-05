Passed away peacefully after years with heart and lung complications at Innisfree House on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at the age of 88 full years. Beloved wife of the late Ed Ellis. Proud mother of Peter, his wife Maria, and Kathy Clemens, Alvan Clemens. Cherished Grams to Craig Clemens (Natalie Doak), Zoe Clemens (Skyler Cleeves) and Trevor Ellis (Rachel Temple). Great Grams to Jamie-lynn, Dexter and Linkon. Dear Aunt of Mike (Denise), Sean (Joan), and Tom ( Joanne). She was a special "second mom" to many relatives and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Charles and Mildred Wood and her sisters, Rose Marie (Ted) Ashley and Catherine Wood, her niece Pattyann. Marg was a dedicated Kindergarten and Special Education teacher for 30 years with the Waterloo District School Board. She was an accomplished pianist for many school assemblies, choirs and performances. In her retired years, her love of music continued with her final perfomance at Laurelwood Retirement Home this November 2020 at their Remembrance Day Service, which was appreciated by friends and residents. Marg and Ed's passion for travel, culminated in them founding the Ontario Trillium Winnebago Association which still operates and celebrate their founders today. Marg's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 7-9pm. Guests must RSVP to attend visitation and masks are mandatory. A Private Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. Relatives and friends may view her service via henrywalser.com/live-streaming
on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1pm. Private interment at Woodland Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at Court at Laurelwood Retirement Home, 5th floor of St. Mary's Hospital and Innisfree House for their compassionate care. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society
or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Marg's memorial.