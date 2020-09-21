Passed away peacefully at the Freeport Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 79. Beloved and devoted wife to Ron for 50 years. Loving mother to Dianne Lucas (Ralph) and Donna Dalrymple (Brian); Cherished grandmother to Allison (Zack) Craig (Christina) Leeanne (Alex) Michelle; Great-grandmother to Colby, Eli, Avery, Olivia, Evelyn Brother Morris, Doug and Bill. Predeceased by parents Ruby Gould and Eldon Gould, sister Audrey Sachs, brothers Frank Gould and Donald Gould. Enjoyed visits from the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her houseplants, knitting and playing cards until she was no longer able to. Memorial donations to the Canadian Alzheimer's Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Friend and family will be received at the Memory Gardens Funeral Home 2723 Victoria St. N. 519-904-0400, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery. We respect the Covid19 Protocols and we recommend that we practice a safe social distancing. If so desired a book of online condolences may be signed at www.memorycemetery.ca