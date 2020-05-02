Margaret "Fannie" FERGUSON
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Fannie Ferguson in her 95th year. Fannie passed away peacefully at Trinity Village in Kitchener, ON. Fannie was born in Glace Bay, NS to Alex and Ella Panchanko. She stayed until her early twenties when she moved to Kitchener, ON and met the love of her life, Francis "Batty" Ferguson. Fannie worked at Morval, later known as Plasti-Fab, up until her retirement. She was a member of the Kitchener Polish Legion. Mom had a zest for life, bounty of energy and she embraced everyone she met. She will be sadly missed by son Wayne, daughter-in-law Carol, grandchildren Ron, Tracey and Angela, great grandchildren Jayden, Ronan, Cohen, Morgan, Madison and Jessica, and many family and friends. Fannie was predeceased by her husband Francis, son Alex, sister Mary, and daughter-in-law Janice. Special thanks to the caregivers at Conestoga Lodge, Trinity Village and to Wendy and Henry Ignor for all you did for Fannie over the years. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service for Fannie will be held at a later date when restrictions permit. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Donations can be made to Trinity Village Care Center - Pinewoods or a charity of your choice. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Fannie's memorial


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.
