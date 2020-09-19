1/2
Margaret G. (Betts) Schneider
1951-03-15 - 2020-09-11
{ "" }
We are deeply saddened by Marg's passing after a dignified battle with cancer. Predeceased by her loving husband Craig in 2018, her mother-in-law Doris Schneider, and her parents LCol Clayton "Bud" Betts and Lois Sanderson Betts of Ottawa. Survived by her son Alan Schneider (Heather), grandson Jack, her sister Marilyn Wilson (Cal), her father-in-law Fred (Louise), her sister-in-law Cathy Smith (Mark), and several nephews and niece. Remembered by her long-time friends Myrna and Don Law-West, Anne Fisher Lariviere (Jack), Carl and Bev Thiel, and many loving cats. Marg was a vibrant and creative soul who drew others with her radiant empathy and sincerity. She loved to mark the holiday celebrations with her gracious hospitality and an eye to detail. She was kind, and she made everyone who confided in her feel special and loved. We will miss her. We invite you to celebrate Marg's life in your own special way. A memorial donation to the Donkey Sanctuary in Puslinch, Ontario N0B 2J0, would be appreciated. Messages and condolences may be left for the family at www.tricitycremations.com or 519.772.1237.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

