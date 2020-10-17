Grace passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her residence, Westmount Long Term Care in Kitchener. Grace was born 86 years ago in Stouffville, Ontario, a daughter of the late William Lindsey and Jessie (Bovair) Ferguson, and was later raised on their family farm just south of Rockwood where they attended Ebenezer United Church. Grace will lovingly be missed and remembered by her spouse of 36-years, Frank Hinz, her son Steven Bard and daughter Colleen (Peter van der Stam). Cherished and devoted Grandma to Paul van der Stam, and Sarah van der Stam (Tim Cousins), and Great-Grandmother to Shawn and Dean. And will be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law Georgina and Frances, as well as by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her 2 sisters, 5 brothers, and their respective spouses. Grace will also be fondly remembered by Frank's sisters Margaret McIntosh, Olive Carr, and Shirley Carter. Special Aunt to Frank's nieces, Carol (Bryan Perkins), Ruth (Steve Hildebrand), and nephew Paul Johnston (Connie). Grace was well known and loved by their many friends and members of the community. Grace and Frank were very social and active community members in Baden and New Hamburg. She will be warmly remembered by their community at Wilmot Mennonite Church and Wilmot Optimist Club, where Grace was previously a life-time, active member, and past Vice-President. In keeping with Grace's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service will follow in the company of her family and laid to rest at the Ebenezer United Church Cemetery in Campbellville. Personal condolences and donation information is available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Donations to Wilmot Mennonite Church or the charity of your choice
