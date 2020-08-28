With sadness, we announce the passing of Margaret Helen Parsons in her 95th year, on August 26, 2020, at Sunnyside Home in Kitchener. Margaret was born April 20, 1926 in Ingersoll, Ontario. She was the proud owner of Belvedere Beauty Salon on Highland Road until she retired at age 67. She was a member of St. Andrews Anglican Memorial Church and the Crystal Rebecca Lodge #286, Waterloo. She enjoyed weekend getaways for many years at her trailer, with her friends, at Driftwood Beach Park, Clifford. Predeceased by her parents Rose and Harold Parsons, sisters Vera (Douglas) Cleland, and Verna (W.B. "Pat") Patterson. Will be sadly missed by her nephews and nieces: Alan (Cheryl) Cleland (Listowel), Ann (Jeff) Hurst (Teeswater), Arlene (Paul) Mitchell (Breslau), Mark (Kathy) Patterson (Port Carling), Andrea (Randall) Pratt (Toronto), as well as 12 great nephews and nieces and 10 great-great nephews and nieces. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, PSW's and staff of Paramed Home Care, Sunnyside Home and the LHIN for your care and concern. A private family memorial service will be taking place at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Heart & Stroke or a charity of choice
are appreciated and can be arrange through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
.