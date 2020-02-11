Home

Margaret Irvine

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Lisaard House, Cambridge, at the age of 85. Margaret, of Elmira, was the beloved "wee wife" for over 58 years of the late Bill Irvine (2019). Cherished mother of Bob Irvine and Leanne Stapley of Waterloo. Lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Robert and Margaret Morgan, siblings Jeanette, Roberta, Robin and David. At Margaret's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral home visitation or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lisaard House would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 11, 2020
