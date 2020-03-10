|
Passed away peacefully in her 95th year on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Meadow Park Retirement Home. Margaret is predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years Donald. Cherished daughter of the late Malcolm and Mildred Huffman. Loving mother of Scott of Windsor, Craig and his wife Cindy of Naples, Florida, Jane Zakoor of Chicago, Illinois, and Joan and her husband Uwe of Gates Mills, Ohio. Gram will be lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren Scott, Samantha, Kate, Marilyn, Christine, Edward, Raquel, Brandon, Jacqueline, and her four great-grandchildren. Treasured sister of Ann (Parry) Scarfone and her husband Frank, and sister-in-law of Marilyn Huffman. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her devoted and loving daughter Anne Steele, cherished son John, dear, sweet granddaughter Aubrey Gold, brother Jack Huffman, son-in-law Gord Steele, and brother-in-law Jack Parry. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kate Bailey for her ever-constant dedication and compassion to Margaret. Also a special thank you to the wonderful staff and residents at St Andrew's Residence for providing such a loving place for the past three and a half years, and to Meadow Park Retirement Home for showing such love and compassion in just a few short weeks. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the ALEXANDER & HOULE FUNERAL HOME, 245 Wellington West, Chatham, 519-352-2710. Friends planning an expression of remembrance are asked to consider the Alzheimer Society Chatham-Kent and St. Andrew's Foundation. "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand." Online condolences may be left at www.alexanderfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 10, 2020