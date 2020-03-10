Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander & Houle Funeral Home
245 Wellington West
Chatham, ON N7M 1J9
(519) 352-2710
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret DUFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Isobel DUFF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Isobel DUFF Obituary
Passed away peacefully in her 95th year on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Meadow Park Retirement Home. Margaret is predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years Donald. Cherished daughter of the late Malcolm and Mildred Huffman. Loving mother of Scott of Windsor, Craig and his wife Cindy of Naples, Florida, Jane Zakoor of Chicago, Illinois, and Joan and her husband Uwe of Gates Mills, Ohio. Gram will be lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren Scott, Samantha, Kate, Marilyn, Christine, Edward, Raquel, Brandon, Jacqueline, and her four great-grandchildren. Treasured sister of Ann (Parry) Scarfone and her husband Frank, and sister-in-law of Marilyn Huffman. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her devoted and loving daughter Anne Steele, cherished son John, dear, sweet granddaughter Aubrey Gold, brother Jack Huffman, son-in-law Gord Steele, and brother-in-law Jack Parry. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kate Bailey for her ever-constant dedication and compassion to Margaret. Also a special thank you to the wonderful staff and residents at St Andrew's Residence for providing such a loving place for the past three and a half years, and to Meadow Park Retirement Home for showing such love and compassion in just a few short weeks. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the ALEXANDER & HOULE FUNERAL HOME, 245 Wellington West, Chatham, 519-352-2710. Friends planning an expression of remembrance are asked to consider the Alzheimer Society Chatham-Kent and St. Andrew's Foundation. "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand." Online condolences may be left at www.alexanderfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -