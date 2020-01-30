|
It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Jane Alexander announces her passing on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her husband Ross of 35 years and her children Heather Gauthier, David Douglass and his wife Michelle. She will also be fondly remembered by her 3 grandchildren Robert Gauthier, Ryan Gauthier, Naomi Douglass and her two sisters Marylin Parsons and Sandra Hiscox. The family will receive their friends for visitation from 6-8 p.m. (Friday) at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes-Waterloo Chapel, 617 King St. N. Waterloo (across from Home Depot). Service in the Chapel on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Frank Freitas of St. Michael's R.C. Church officiating. Reception to follow in the Wellington Room of the Funeral HomeCremation to follow. (519) 888-7700. Donations to Lisaard House can be made through the funeral home and would be appreciated. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020