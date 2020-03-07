|
Passed away on Wednesday March 4 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital age 94. Pre- deceased by her sister Patricia (1928), her parents John (Jack) (1971) and Amy (1985) Richardson and husband Michael Horner (2013). Beloved mother of Elizabeth (Brad) Cain, Jennifer (Jamie MacDonald) Horner, and Rachel (Jeff) Mehltretter. Loving Grandma to Sean (Carol), Daniel (Shyanne) and Eric (Nicole) Cain, Peter (Kayla) and Margaret MacDonald and David, Karen and Jack Mehltretter. Born in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, England, Jo graduated from the University of Manchester with a BA in 1946 and completed a Diploma in Education in 1947. She was a high school teacher for 7 years including one year in the United States on a Fulbright Travel Scholarship in a teacher exchange program. In 1954 Jo married Michael Horner and in 1956 they moved to Cambridge (Galt) Ontario. Jo studied to become a family and marital counsellor and Interned, and then worked at the Interfaith Pastoral Counselling Centre in Cambridge on a part-time basis from 1980-1995. Jo was well known for her community work over many years through the YWCA, the Canadian Federation of University Women, Girl Guides of Canada and her work with the Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region (Haven House). Jo served on the Waterloo Region District Health Council including time chairing the Mental Health Committee, as Chair of the Council, and on the Advisory Board of the London Psychiatric Hospital. She received recognition for her community work as a YWCA 'Woman of Distinction' (1997), a Sage award for her long years of membership in the Canadian Federation of University Women (2019) and became a member of the City of Cambridge Hall of Fame in October 2019. Jo, a natural athlete, competed on the track and in field hockey in school and university, and was an active member and fixture at the Victoria Park tennis club for many years, playing in club and inter-urban matches. Jo and Michael were long time members of the congregation at St John's on the Hill United Church (now Cedar Hill). The family invites friends to join them in a celebration of Jo's life on Saturday March 14 at 2 pm at Coutts Funeral Home, 96 St Andrews Street. Visitation Friday March 13 2 - 4 pm, and 7 - 9 pm, and on Saturday 1 - 2 prior to a memorial service. Come and share your stories of Jo with the family and other friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jo's name to the Women's Crisis Services of Waterloo Region. Friends and relatives are invited to sign Jo's online book of condolences at www.couttsfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 7, 2020