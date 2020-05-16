Margaret Kathleen Thomas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully in Guelph on May 13, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Sydney Frank Thomas (October 18, 1994). Dear mother of Dan and Pat (Ellen) of Guelph. Adoring grandmother of Michael, Danielle and Ryan. Predeceased by two brothers, Howard and Russell and sister Marie. Born in Elmira in 1922, Margaret lived a long and full life and was in great spirits until the last day. She loved family get-togethers with her many nieces and nephews and extended family, her long-time friends on Kensington Street, any card game, and all things Elmira. Proud former member of the CWL at Holy Rosary Church for many years. Special thanks to the caring staff and her friends at the Royal on Gordon Retirement Residence, and to her niece Betty for great support and for many outings for lunch with the girls. In these unusual times, a small family funeral is planned. In place of a visitation, please raise a glass of wine to Mom and celebrate family. As an expression of sympathy, a donation in Margaret's memory to St. Joseph's Health Centre, the Guelph General Hospital, or a charity close to your heart would be appreciated. Cards are available at the funeral home, 519-821-5077, or donations and condolences may be made on line at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved