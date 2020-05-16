Passed away peacefully in Guelph on May 13, 2020 in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Sydney Frank Thomas (October 18, 1994). Dear mother of Dan and Pat (Ellen) of Guelph. Adoring grandmother of Michael, Danielle and Ryan. Predeceased by two brothers, Howard and Russell and sister Marie. Born in Elmira in 1922, Margaret lived a long and full life and was in great spirits until the last day. She loved family get-togethers with her many nieces and nephews and extended family, her long-time friends on Kensington Street, any card game, and all things Elmira. Proud former member of the CWL at Holy Rosary Church for many years. Special thanks to the caring staff and her friends at the Royal on Gordon Retirement Residence, and to her niece Betty for great support and for many outings for lunch with the girls. In these unusual times, a small family funeral is planned. In place of a visitation, please raise a glass of wine to Mom and celebrate family. As an expression of sympathy, a donation in Margaret's memory to St. Joseph's Health Centre, the Guelph General Hospital, or a charity close to your heart would be appreciated. Cards are available at the funeral home, 519-821-5077, or donations and condolences may be made on line at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.