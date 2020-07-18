1/2
Margaret Killen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Together Forever

Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday July 12, 2020, at Freeport Hospital, Margaret Elizabeth Killen (nee Reid) left us to join the love of her life Brian Killen, who predeceased her on June 29, 2020. Margie is survived by her 3 children, Maureen Lamont (Rick) of Kitchener, Dwight of Pickering, Reid (Janice) of Ottawa, her 3 grandchildren, Shanna of Vancouver, Brian of Santiago, Chile and Wesley, also of Vancouver. She is also survived by her sisters Edna, Marion and Elaine (Gary), her brother Gord (Lexie) and her brother-in-law Desmond (Pam), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Gladys and Charlotte and brothers Bert, Donny, Lloyd, Larry and Bob. Margie was one of 12 children born to Fred and Lottie Reid of North Sydney, Nova Scotia. It was here Margie and Brian met and became high school sweethearts. After moving to Montreal, Margie and Brian married on June 16, 1956 and subsequently moved to Kitchener in 1968 where they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. Margie enjoyed singing, dancing, and was an avid golf and tennis fan. She was an excellent cook and baker and many great meals and laughter were shared over the years. Margie is lovingly remembered by family and friends as a caring woman who was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, Nana and friend. As per Margie's wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. In lieu of flowers, Margie requested that donations be made to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation. A special thanks to Dr. Mary Jackson, Dr. Trussler and Dr. Harlick as well as the amazing nurses in the ICU and 6th Floor at St. Mary's and Carol Anne and Laura at Freeport. Thank you also to Elaine from Home Instead, and Karen and Yuly from the LHIN who so thoughtfully cared for Margie. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau (519) 904-0400. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved