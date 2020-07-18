Margaret Killen

Together Forever



Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday July 12, 2020, at Freeport Hospital, Margaret Elizabeth Killen (nee Reid) left us to join the love of her life Brian Killen, who predeceased her on June 29, 2020. Margie is survived by her 3 children, Maureen Lamont (Rick) of Kitchener, Dwight of Pickering, Reid (Janice) of Ottawa, her 3 grandchildren, Shanna of Vancouver, Brian of Santiago, Chile and Wesley, also of Vancouver. She is also survived by her sisters Edna, Marion and Elaine (Gary), her brother Gord (Lexie) and her brother-in-law Desmond (Pam), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sisters Gladys and Charlotte and brothers Bert, Donny, Lloyd, Larry and Bob. Margie was one of 12 children born to Fred and Lottie Reid of North Sydney, Nova Scotia. It was here Margie and Brian met and became high school sweethearts. After moving to Montreal, Margie and Brian married on June 16, 1956 and subsequently moved to Kitchener in 1968 where they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. Margie enjoyed singing, dancing, and was an avid golf and tennis fan. She was an excellent cook and baker and many great meals and laughter were shared over the years. Margie is lovingly remembered by family and friends as a caring woman who was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, Nana and friend. As per Margie's wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. In lieu of flowers, Margie requested that donations be made to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation. A special thanks to Dr. Mary Jackson, Dr. Trussler and Dr. Harlick as well as the amazing nurses in the ICU and 6th Floor at St. Mary's and Carol Anne and Laura at Freeport. Thank you also to Elaine from Home Instead, and Karen and Yuly from the LHIN who so thoughtfully cared for Margie. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N., Breslau (519) 904-0400. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca

