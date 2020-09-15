It is with heavy hearts that the family of Ruth Margaret Lehman (nee Baer) announce her peaceful passing, on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her children Peter Lehman, Stephen Lehman (Liz), Michael Lehman (Linda), and Anne Hallman, her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sisters Patricia Snyder and Nancy Webb (Paul), her brother Roger Baer (Edith), her brother-in-law Murray Snider, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Margaret was predeceased by her sister Mary Ann Snider and brother-in-law Gerald "Tim" Timlock. Margaret will be remembered for her intellect and her love of books having been both a teacher and a librarian. Her love of travel and her love of classical music came together in her favourite trip to Austria. Over the years, our family all enjoyed the benefits of her delicious cooking and accomplished knitting. In lieu of sending flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Fairview Mennonite Home in Cambridge or the charity of your choice
by contacting the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519-749-8467). Due to COVID there will be no public visitation and a private family celebration of life will take place. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Margaret's memorial.