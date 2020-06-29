Margaret M. BEITZ
Formerly of Guelph and most recently of Kitchener, Margaret passed away peacefully at the Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in her 92nd year. Margaret was born on November 19, 1928 in Waterloo Township, Waterloo County, the daughter of the late Henrietta (Ertel) Beitz and Herbert Beitz. She was predeceased by brothers Elmer and Harold and sisters-in-law Rose and Moyra. She was a member of St. Boniface RC Church, Maryhill and worked at Cluett Peabody and Company (Arrow Shirt Company) in Kitchener and Hammond Manufacturing in Guelph. Margaret is survived by her brother Clayton of Kitchener, Herbert Jr. (Diane) of Breslau, and sister-in-law Arlene of Cambridge. Beloved Auntie to Mike (Diane) Beitz, Christine (Dale) Mortimer, Paul (Carol Ann) Beitz, Lynda (Jerry) Fitzgerald, Gary (Jackie) Beitz, Mary (Bruno) Lamot, and Donald (Laurie) Beitz. She has 12 great-nieces and great-nephews and seven great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Following COVID-19 restrictions and protocol for physical distancing, visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Boniface RC Church, Maryhill, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. A private family interment will follow at St. Boniface RC Cemetery, Maryhill. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
