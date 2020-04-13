|
Passed away peacefully at People Care AR Goudie on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Harold for over 65 years. Loving mother of Marlene (Paul), Stephen (Sonia), Karen (Glen), Ted (Carol), Mark (Kim) and Greg (Elizabeth). Cherished Grandma of Joel, Micah, Luke, Kristy (Thomas), Sarah (Chris), Eric, Rachel (Tyler), Lilly, Grace, Hope and Rose. Dear sister of Mabel and Florence, and sister-in-law of Joyce. Predeceased by her sisters Ruth, Doris and Alice. Fondly remembered by the Hachborn and Dettweiler families. Margaret enjoyed teaching and music, and was an active life-long member of Breslau Evangelical Missionary Church. She was also vitally involved with Kitchener-Waterloo Christian Women's Club, especially in leading home Bible studies. She further expanded her horizons by volunteer teaching of English as a Second Language to wives of international visiting scholars at the University of Waterloo. Along with Harold she enjoyed hosting prayer groups for Wycliffe Bible Translators and Gideons. A private family service will take place at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Family and friends are invited to join the service via live-stream at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. The live-stream of Margaret's interment service will follow at Breslau Mennonite Cemetery at approximately 2:45 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Breslau Evangelical Missionary Church, Mennonite Central Committee, or Wycliffe Bible Translators would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Margaret's memorial. Please note - 10 people maximum in the funeral home and cemetery at one time.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 13, 2020