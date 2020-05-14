Margaret Mary Frederick passed away peacefully at Winston Park LTC surrounded by loving staff and her dear friends, Cathy and Maureen. Survived by her two children, Alan and Noella who brought three beautiful grandchildren into her life: Jennifer, Dennis, and Jessica. She prayed daily in gratitude for her family. Daughter to Harvey and Margaret Frederick, and sister to Millie, Mitch, Glenna, Jenny, Jean, Henny, Irene, John, Debbie, Jane. Margaret will be remembered for her smile, generosity toward the poor, love of creation, homemade card giving, and her deep Catholic faith which sustained her most especially in her final years and hours. A graveside service was held at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. If desired, donations may be made to The Carmel of St. Joseph through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or by calling 519.745.8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 14, 2020.