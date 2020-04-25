|
|
1929 - 2020 Margaret passed away at the K-W Campus of Grand River Hospital on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the age of 91 due to natural causes unrelated to COVID-19. Predeceased by her beloved husband Ellis Arthur Little in 2004. Loving mother of Joan (Ray) Bird, Nancy Hyatt-Jacobs (Larry), and Robert Little (Lou Anne). Grandmother of Alice, Charlene, and Natalie. Great-grandmother of Judson, Andrew, Xander, Leah and Lacey. Margaret is survived by her sister Jean Buchanan and brothers-in-law Robert Mueller and Eric (Mary) Little. Predeceased by her parents Mabel (Diehl) and Stanley Broughton, brother George Broughton (Cora), sister Lois Boyd Mueller, and brothers-in-law Raymond Buchanan, Gary Little (Shirley) and Jim Little (Eleanor). Margaret is remembered by many: a grandmother to more than her own, a kind teacher, a caring neighbour and a grateful recipient of home care and volunteer services in Waterloo. She made everyone in her life feel special and loved. The family humbly acknowledges the exceptional care she received from all front-line workers and essential service workers during this difficult time. A private family visitation will be held and interment will be made at the Elma Centre Cemetery, Atwood. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to Emmanuel United Church Memorial Fund, Waterloo Public Library, or a may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020