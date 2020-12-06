October 24, 1919 to December 3, 2020. Margaret Morris, daughter of John & Annie (McEllistrum) Gainer born October 24, 1919 in Peel Township, died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Oak Glen, Wellington Terrace on December 3, 2020. Margaret was the loving wife (over 63 years) of Edmund (2008) and proud mother of her four sons: John (Eleanor), Peter (Grace), Paul (Maureen), Matthew (Shireen); her grandchildren Vince (Ali), Stephen, Colleen Dunbrack (Andrew), Cara Tegler (Adrian): Krista Tomini (Stephen), Alison Turnbull (Paul) : Natasha Sharpe (David): and all her great grandchildren; Mica, Quinn, Leo: Jacob, David, Xavier: Everett, Meredith: Luke, Liam, Felicity: Ruby, Maggie, Bobby: Alexander. As a child, Peggy grew up on a farm and happily returned to farming again with Edmund. For three decades Peggy and Edmund lived at the corner of the 8th concession and County Rd 12, Peel Township - raising their children and working their 125 acre farm. Peggy graduated in 1942 as a Registered Nurse from St Joseph's School of Nursing, Guelph. After her graduation she worked in Toronto at Toronto Western Hospital and St. Michael's Hospital. Peggy first returned to work At St Joseph's when her youngest son was school age. She discovered that she didn't like driving on winter country roads so Edmund faithfully drove twice a day to take her work and back again; a 54 mile round trip . Peggy proudly worked her entire nursing career there, in many capacities including Head Nurse. She had extremely high nursing standards throughout her career and was proud of her white cap and uniform. Peggy enjoyed attending the annual St. Joseph's Nursing reunion banquets, and was honoured many times for her dedication. Peggy was a loyal member of the Catholic Women's League, with 70 plus years of membership. She was always interested in sports; The Leafs, The Kitchener Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Canadian College football. Highest on her list was her devotion to attending daily Mass. She could always be called on for prayer, for family and friends in need. Peggy loved to bake and enjoyed spoiling friends and family with her baking; always sending home coffeecake from the freezer. Peggy's butter tart recipe was legendary, with publicity in national newspapers and on CBC radio. Peggy had a genuine warmth and interest in her family and friends. Peggy was predeceased by all her siblings, survived by her sister- in-laws Sylvia Gainer, Helma Mayne and MaryLou Armstrong. Visitation will be Sunday December 6, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 at Gilbert MacIntyre Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph, by appointment online or by phone. Due to Covid-19 protocols, guests must RSVP their attendance on the funeral home website, must wear a mask at all times and maintain physical distance. In lieu of flowers, donations to Martyr's Shrine Midland or a charity of your choice
. Private family Funeral on Monday December 7 at St. Joseph's Church, Guelph. Celebration of Peggy's life will be held on her birthday, October 2021.