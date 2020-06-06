Margaret peacefully passed away on June 2, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a beautiful person loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed by her husband David; children Lisa (Luis), and Grant; her three grandchildren Maggie (Joel), Ryan, and Megan; and her great-granddaughter London. Margaret was educated in London at Henrietta-Barnett high school. From there, she joined the WRAF. She was posted to Bomber Command and became secretary to Air Vice-Marshal Sir Francis Melhirsh. She and David emigrated to Canada in 1956, coming to Waterloo. Here she joined the Waterloo Board of Education becoming Executive Assistant to the Director. She was also commodore of the Long Point Bay Yacht Club 1988-1989. Condolences for the family and donations to The Canadian Cancer Society may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 6, 2020.