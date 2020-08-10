1/1
Margaret "Peggy" PURVES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, with her children by her side on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 92. Cherished mother to Stephen (Lydia) Purves, Donna (Erwin) Kamenz and Kelly (Rick) Droppo. Grandmother to Kimberly Anne Purves, John Purves, Sarah Kamenz and Andrew Kamenz. Great-Grandmother to Valerie Lynn Borland and Natalie Ann Borland. Great-Great-Grandmother to Ellie Romphf. Predeceased by her loving husband John Purves (1977). A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm with a service beginning at 2:30 pm. Cremation will follow. She will remain forever in our hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved