Passed away peacefully, with her children by her side on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 92. Cherished mother to Stephen (Lydia) Purves, Donna (Erwin) Kamenz and Kelly (Rick) Droppo. Grandmother to Kimberly Anne Purves, John Purves, Sarah Kamenz and Andrew Kamenz. Great-Grandmother to Valerie Lynn Borland and Natalie Ann Borland. Great-Great-Grandmother to Ellie Romphf. Predeceased by her loving husband John Purves (1977). A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm with a service beginning at 2:30 pm. Cremation will follow. She will remain forever in our hearts.