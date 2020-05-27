Margaret Rankin Brayshaw
Passed away following a lengthy illness at Riverbend Place, Cambridge on Friday, May 23, 2020 in her 96th year. Leaving behind her husband of 72 years Ray, her sons Dave, Grant (Janice). Grandchildren Lisa, Shawn, Darryl, Nick, Allison, Katie, Sarah and Kevin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Thomas Paul Brayshaw, parents Margaret and James Dorning, sisters Irene, Miriam, Edith and Bernie. Following her marriage to Ray and raising her three sons, she returned to her nursing career. She was employed at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for 20 years. In retirement she enjoyed traveling and spending her winter months in Florida. There will be no visitation, cremation has taken place. A private family service will held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to Cambridge Memorial Hospital or St. Thomas Anglican Church would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Cambridge (519)621-1650. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.couttsfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

