Dec 3, 1929-Sept 25, 2020 With great sadness and great warmth, we announce the death of Margaret Rose after a brief illness. Wife and lifelong partner of Roy for 68 years. Beloved mother of the late Robert (Sally). Granny to Margarette and Robert (Christy) and great granny to Justin, Addison and Matthew. Very special aunt to Kathy, Shealyn and Rynn Harrington, Chris and Pat Rose, and sister in law to Lionel and Colleen Rose. Born in Glasgow, Margaret never lost her accent, Scottish expressions('chung"), or love of her homeland, even after 62 years in Canada. She treasured her family in Scotland greatly and spoke of them often, missing them with her whole heart. Her positivity in the face of everything was deeply inspirational and something a lot of us will hold onto. Even with diminishing sight, she always had a mischievous twinkle in her eye that reflected her generosity of spirit. Margaret's sharp wit buoyed her and us. She delighted everyone with her take on daily events -personal and global-and never was she above making herself the object of her own jokes. She was a very creative and talented crafter whose expertise at sewing, knitting, embroidering was unequalled. She will be sorely missed by many in the community and in Highland Place where she and Roy resided. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service, due to the pandemic a private celebration of life will be held when we are able. In loving memory of a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and good friend. Messages and condolences may be left for family at www.tricitycremations.com
