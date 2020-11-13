Margaret Rose Dilworth passed peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Grand River Hospital, Kitchener. Predeceased by her parents, Glen and Muriel Dilworth. Survived by her brother, Robert of Kitchener. Margaret was born in Kitchener, Ontario on June 17, 1953. Marg spent 36 years of devoted service to Wilfrid Laurier University as a faculty assistant. She will be sorely missed by many. A memorial service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home Chapel, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. Due to Covid 19, to attend the service, facial coverings are mandatory, please observe physical distancing, and you must RSVP to the funeral home by calling 519-745-8445. Memorial donations to the Waterloo-Wellington Alzheimer's Society or the K-W Humane Society (Animal Welfare of South Central Ontario) may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
