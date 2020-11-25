Margaret Sharon Elaine Kolopack (nee McKee) was born in Millbank Ontario on March 16th 1944 and died at Hospice Wellington on November 20th 2020 after a yearlong struggle with leukemia. Sharon is the cherished spouse and best friend of Peter Kolopack. Married for more than 53 years, they are forever grateful for the life they built together and for being able to make so many of their dreams come true. Peter considers taking the chance to ask Sharon on a date as the best decision he ever made. She will always be his "Sojo". She is the deeply loved mom of Pamela and Andrew Kolopack—who know they are so blessed to have had her as their mom, and mother-in-law of Andrew's wife Luanne Jamieson. Sharon will always be one of their greatest inspirations. Sharon is fondly remembered by her sister Pat Jarvis and her husband Bill Jarvis by her in-laws Evelyn McKee, Ed Kolopack, Helen and Nat Battersby, Carol and Ivan Kragelj, and Monique Neubert, and by her many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her parents Helen and James McKee, by her brother James McKee, by her sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Carl Daniels, and by Steve Neubert. Over the years, Sharon, together with Peter, took great pleasure in spending time with family and friends in Waterloo Region—including many years of Friday night dinners, and spending their summers in Honey Harbour, and more recently in Port Severn, where they enjoyed getting together with friends, soaking in the scenery—including countless sunsets at Victoria Harbour, and relishing their time on and near the water. She will be remembered for her wonderful laugh, her generous and kind ways, and her down to earth approach to life. She would encourage us all to enjoy every moment. Sharon and her family would like to express their gratitude to Drs. MacEachern, Leonard, and Chu, to nurse practitioners Corina, and Yulia, and to the nurses on the 6th floor oncology unit at Grand River Hospital, and to the nurses at Hospice Wellington, for the care they provided. A Celebration of Life will be held when it is safe for us to gather together—hopefully in the spring when the snow has melted—which could never come soon enough for Sharon, when the birds have started to sing—which she always looked forward to, and when the grass has begun to turn green - which was her favourite colour. In lieu of flowers, Sharon requested donations be made to Hospice Wellington in Guelph Ontario: www.hospicewellington.org
