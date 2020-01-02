|
|
Passed peacefully with her family by her side at Hospice Simcoe on December 29, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving mother of Kendra Dauber (Gary) and Tracy Eischler. Cherished grandmother of Teresa, Douglas, Scotty, Blake, Jason and great-grandmother of six. Predeceased by her sister Penny Hale. Survived by her brothers Dennis Cator, Ralph Cator and sister Christine Everest. Will be sadly missed by many long-time friends in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12 p.m. until the time we celebrate Margaret's life in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow, with interment at Mickle Memorial cemetery in Gravenhurst in the Spring. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com