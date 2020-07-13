1/1
Margareta Mueller
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Peter Mueller for over 66 years. Loving mother of Lucy Bucking (Bill), Katy Schmidt (Bill) and the late Edmund Mueller. "Schatze" will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Lisa Bucking, Dan Bucking, Michael Hawkes (Michelle), Christy Hawkes and by her great granddaughters Serenity and Aria. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Margaret's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
