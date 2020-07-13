Margareta Mueller

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of Peter Mueller for over 66 years. Loving mother of Lucy Bucking (Bill), Katy Schmidt (Bill) and the late Edmund Mueller. "Schatze" will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Lisa Bucking, Dan Bucking, Michael Hawkes (Michelle), Christy Hawkes and by her great granddaughters Serenity and Aria. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Margaret's memorial.