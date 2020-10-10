It is with great sadness we announce the passing of a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. I am sending a dove to Heaven with a parcel on its wings, be careful when you open it. It's full of beautiful things. Inside are a million kisses, wrapped in a million hugs to say how much I miss you, and to send you all my love. I hold you close within my heart and there you will remain, to walk with me throughout my life until we meet again. She will be missed terribly. "See you later alligator...after a while crocodile."