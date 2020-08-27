On Tuesday, August 24, Margery Johnson (Hogg), went home to be with Jesus after a short illness in her 93rd year surrounded by her family singing her into heaven. In the early hours of the morning of July 8, 1928, Margery Layton Hogg was born to the shrill sound of screech owls welcoming her into the world. In 1949, Marge married Alfred (Fred) Johnson and traded in her hairdressing scissors to become a farmer's wife. She excelled at her new position with her many talents as a wonderful cook, seamstress and homemaker. Her true passion and joy came to life when she became a mother, first to Larry Johnson (1951-1961) then to Susan (Carl) Harris, Brian (Sandy) Johnson, Nancy (Barry) Ewen and Laurie (Bryce) LeBlanc. That joy only increased as she welcomed eleven precious grandchildren: Jessica, Jennifer, Andrea, Timothy, Blair, Larry, Chris, Spencer, Leanne, Suzy and Jony. And her 24 greatly cherished great-grandchildren. Marge was a founding member of Grand River Community Church and was very well-loved by her church family. Her wonderful smile, positive attitude and fabulous style will be greatly missed by so many.Always prone to diagnosing herself with terminal illnesses over the years, the computer (iPad) became her constant companion and the Mayo Clinic her primary healthcare adviser. We are so thankful for her actual health care provider, Dr. John Stickney, who has always treated her like family, despite her self-diagnosing!Suppressing all fear, she embraced new advances in technology as they came over the years. Despite her advanced age, she would spend hours a day on the iPad. The music on her YouTube app had her dancing with her walker or quietly mediating with her hymns playing. If she couldn't make it to church, she would always listen to the weekly sermon in her recliner. When someone had a problem she was googling a solution for them. We know that her love and fervent prayers for her family have molded and protected our lives for many years. It is with great sadness we let her go, knowing that our loss is her gain. Psalm 23:6 "Surely your goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the forever." The family will receive their friends at the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 280 St. David St. S. Fergus on Thursday, August 27, 2020 between 2:00 P.M. and 4:00 P.M. A private family service will be held at the GRAND RIVER COMMUNITY CHURCH at a later time that same day, with Pastor Ron Barnes officiating. Final interment of Margery's urn will take place at Belsyde Cemetery in Fergus. Due to the covid19 restrictions all those coming to the funeral must register on the web site and select a time from the RSVP icon. Which is on Mrs. Johnson web site, or call the funeral home at 519 843 3100 to be registered. Also everyone who attends at the funeral home or the funeral must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Remembrances to the GRAND RIVER COMMUNITY CHURCH, would be appreciated by the family. www.grahamgiddyfh.com