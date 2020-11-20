1/1
Maria Carmo CAMARA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Ernesto. Loving mother of Mario. Dear sister of Antonio, Manuel (Salome), Maria Conceicao, Maria Teresa, Blandina, Jose (Almerinda), Marcelino (Justina), Evaristo (Maria) and David (Charlene). Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Maria's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Please note that if you plan to attend the visitation, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. A private funeral mass will be held at our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 300 Simeon St, followed by interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Maria's memorial and to RSVP.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved