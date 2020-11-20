Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Ernesto. Loving mother of Mario. Dear sister of Antonio, Manuel (Salome), Maria Conceicao, Maria Teresa, Blandina, Jose (Almerinda), Marcelino (Justina), Evaristo (Maria) and David (Charlene). Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Maria's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Please note that if you plan to attend the visitation, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling 519-749-8467. A private funeral mass will be held at our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 300 Simeon St, followed by interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Maria's memorial and to RSVP.