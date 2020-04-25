|
Passed away on April 23, 2020 at Sunnyside Home at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Joao Castela of 61 years. Loving mother of three children, Fernanda Sousa (Jose Luis), Ana Gomes (Oliver) and Victor Castela (Susie). Cherished grandmother to Cristina Sousa (Mark), Michelle Schnaeringer (Brent), Stephanie Gomes (Marko), Melissa Gomes-Fernandes (Jeff), Victoria Castela and Alexander Castela. Treasured great-grandmother to Garet Schnaeringer, Grace Schnaeringer and Elijah Gomes-Fernandes. Dear Aunt to Victor Penelas, Serafim Pinto and Rui Bras and their families. Predeceased by her siblings Mamede Penelas (Olivia), Eduardo Bras (Maria), Fernanda Ribeiro (Jorge), Ilda Pinto and Rosa Valente. A special thank you to all the friendly staff at Sunnyside Home for their compassion and the support shown to Maria and her family. Respecting the social distancing protocols and to keep our family safe, Maria's funeral is private. Extended family and friends are invited to view Maria's service via live stream on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020