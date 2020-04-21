Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Dallosch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Dallosch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Dallosch Obituary
Passed away on April 19, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (2007). Loving mother of Alfred (Trudy) Dallosch. Cherished oma of Eric Dallosch and Amanda (Jeff) Beatty. Survived by her brother-in-law, John Dallosch, her sister-in-law, Elisabeth Sommer, and her nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Maria's neighbours for all their help and kindness over the years. A private funeral liturgy will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -