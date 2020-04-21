|
Passed away on April 19, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Joseph (2007). Loving mother of Alfred (Trudy) Dallosch. Cherished oma of Eric Dallosch and Amanda (Jeff) Beatty. Survived by her brother-in-law, John Dallosch, her sister-in-law, Elisabeth Sommer, and her nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Maria's neighbours for all their help and kindness over the years. A private funeral liturgy will be held in the chapel of the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Maria's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020