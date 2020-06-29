Maria Estrela COUTO
Passed away peacefully at peopleCare AR Goudie on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in her 88th year. Beloved wife of the late Manuel (2005). Loving mother of Manuel (Jan), Mario, Joe (Melina), Leo (Anita) and the late Walter (2001). Fondly remembered by Maria. Proud "Vavo" of 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two on the way. Estrela's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. A private family service will be held. If you plan to attend the visitation, please note that you must RSVP your attendance. This can be done by visiting Estrela's memorial page at www.henrywalser.com. Interment Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Estrela's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
