It is with profound sadness her family announces the death of Maria Holubowicz.
She died peacefully at home on December 27 at the age of 93.
Beloved Wife of Stanley Holubowicz who predeceased her in 1980.
Loving Mother of Edward Holubowicz and his wife Diane McKinley, Teresa Lackner and her husband John Lackner, and Daniel Holubowicz and his wife Aliceson Jones.
Proud and devoted Grandmother of Kevin McKinley and his wife Laura, and Jackson Holubowicz. Loving Great Grandmother of Brodie and Elsa McKinley.
She leaves behind her Buddies Nicky and Callie.
Maria was born in Pionki, Poland to Wladyslaw Siwiec and Bronislawa Zagozdzon.
Her early years in Poland were a myriad of experiences, many of them happy and idyllic but others were tragic, most particularly the premature death of her Mother and younger Brother Joseph. She endured the terrors and hardship of World War II, including abduction, captivity and forced labour. After the war ended she lived in Camp Gniezno, a War Refugee Camp in Germany where she graduated in Nursing and worked at the Camp Hospital, Clinic and School, and where she met her future husband Stanley. She emigrated to Canada in 1948, was soon joined by Stanley, they were married in 1949 and started a family. They obtained gainful employment and with hard work, determination and perseverance they made a safe, happy home for their children. They established themselves in Canadian culture but always remembered their Polish heritage.
Maria's work-life in Kitchener-Waterloo began at St. Mary's Hospital where she worked as a Nursing Assistant under the tutelage of Sister Paula. In 1964, Maria and Stanley became the proud owners and operators of the Dashwood Hotel where they worked diligently to provide a unique, bonding experience for their young family. In 1972, they returned to Kitchener-Waterloo where she resumed nursing at Sunnyside Home.
After Maria retired she spent many happy years with her family, friends and longtime neighbours.
Maria was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the Christian Mothers' Society.
Maria lived independently in the family home until her death. She was a strong, vibrant and courageous women and was the loving Matriarch of her family.
She will be dearly missed.
Niech Bog cie Blogoslawi i Strzeze.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be available through Henry Walser Funeral Home and the Waterloo Region Record.
As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Program.