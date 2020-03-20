|
|
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on March 18, 2020, in her 83rd year. Dear wife of 64 years of Panta and much loved mother of Peter (Kim). Beloved grandmother of Andrew, Stephen and Kevin. Cherished sister of Panta Mihailov (Anka) and Persida Markovic. Predeceased by infant daughter Florica, son John and her parents Panta and Joana Mihailov. She will also be dearly missed by numerous nieces and nephews. Maria emigrated to Canada from the former Yugoslavia in 1966, and retired in 2002 from St. Gobain Abrasives in Plattsville, Ontario. Maria enjoyed living at her farm in Plattsville. She loved to cook and bake and was known for her delicious homemade cookies. Above all else she loved her family. A private family funeral service will be held. As expressions of sympathy,memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Romanian Orthodox Church. Special thanks to the staff at Grand River Hospital, Freeport Hospital and Hospice Wellington. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 20, 2020