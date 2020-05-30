Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener, Ontario on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Fernando Melo. Loving mother of Dave Melo, Evan Melo, Jorge Melo (Mel) and Roy Melo (Sandy). Cherished grandmother of EJ, Bradley, Makenna and Reid. Maria will be sadly missed and loved by her siblings Margaret and Liberal and many friends. Also, predeceased by her parents Arman and Conceicao Pacheco. Cremation has taken place. A Private Burial and Prayers were held at Parklawn Cemetery, Cambridge. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Maria's life will be announced and held at a later date. In these difficult times, please consider offering comfort from a distance, send a card, a simple phone call or an online condolence on the Corbett Funeral Home Website, would be appreciated by the family. www.corbettfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 30, 2020.